StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.55 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.