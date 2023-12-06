StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $3.33 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.