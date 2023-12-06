StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.90. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
