StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.90. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

