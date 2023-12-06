StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $286.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 264,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth $3,805,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

