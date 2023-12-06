StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

