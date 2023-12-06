StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 6.0 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

