StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.