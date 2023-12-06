StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $15.42 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 72.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 37.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

