StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE COE opened at $7.75 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

