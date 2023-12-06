State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.79% of Stryker worth $4,402,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.20. 109,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,440. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.10.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

