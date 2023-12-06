State Street Corp Acquires 5,374,611 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $10,534,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 4,372,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,963,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

