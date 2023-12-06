S&T Bank PA Sells 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.29. 1,303,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $457.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

