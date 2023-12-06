S&T Bank PA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.44. 482,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.45 and a 200 day moving average of $441.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.