Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 8.4% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concorde Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,960,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,595 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77,099 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,027,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 99,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

