Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

LIN stock opened at $403.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.48. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $416.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.