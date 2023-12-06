Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.56.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

