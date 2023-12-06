Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 161,603 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,856,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.