Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 46.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $370,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.