Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 441,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CWAN opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.27 and a beta of 0.55. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,779,915 shares of company stock valued at $273,668,479 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Clearwater Analytics Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.