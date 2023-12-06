Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 441,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.27 and a beta of 0.55. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,779,915 shares of company stock valued at $273,668,479 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

