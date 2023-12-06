Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 184.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gentherm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,607,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,834,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Gentherm Stock Down 1.6 %

Gentherm stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.