Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,585,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,257 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cerus by 621.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 656,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 565,549 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 22.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerus by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 16.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

