Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,991 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

