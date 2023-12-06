Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,221 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

AMPH opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,022,625 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

