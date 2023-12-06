Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 25,195 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

