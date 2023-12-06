Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 22,757 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of YETI worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 106.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,060,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,422,000 after purchasing an additional 564,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in YETI by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

YETI opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

