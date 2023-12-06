RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.27 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

