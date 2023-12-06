Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

