Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
