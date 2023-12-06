Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.13 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

