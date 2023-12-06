Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Lessened by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,679. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

