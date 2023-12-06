Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $2.01 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

