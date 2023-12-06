Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,109,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $7,493,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 159.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. 242,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

