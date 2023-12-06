Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $69.83 Average PT from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Popular stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Popular has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 159.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

