Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

