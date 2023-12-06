Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 3.8% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.51. 379,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,046. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.