Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,329 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,962,233. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

