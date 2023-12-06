PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 2nd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

PMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,589. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.