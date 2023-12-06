PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 6,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

