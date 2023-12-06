PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

PCK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

