PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives $5.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

