Petix & Botte Co Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,912,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,490,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.92. The company had a trading volume of 333,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. The company has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.10 and its 200 day moving average is $420.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

