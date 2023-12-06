Petix & Botte Co Acquires Shares of 10,118 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 3,109,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,702,789. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

