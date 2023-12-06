Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
