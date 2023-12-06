Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.92 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

