NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. 18,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

