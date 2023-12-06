NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.03.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
