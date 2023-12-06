NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.