MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

