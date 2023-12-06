MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 72,283 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,283 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 674,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 188,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,054. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

