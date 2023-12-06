Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 4,687 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,143.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,143.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.