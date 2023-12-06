Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Miller Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $455.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.