Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.81 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
