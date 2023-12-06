Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.81 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

